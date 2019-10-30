Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFF. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of PFF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.54. The stock had a trading volume of 34,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,787. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $37.71.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.