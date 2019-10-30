Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 806.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Bank of America raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,283. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.37. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 2,500 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total transaction of $269,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,167 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $690,148.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,139.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 794,810 shares of company stock valued at $86,961,210. 30.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

