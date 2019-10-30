Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 894 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $6,668,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,526.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $237,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,332.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,592 shares of company stock worth $8,501,148. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 target price on Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Group cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 target price on Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.31.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.