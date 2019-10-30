Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,764.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 41,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,469,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,876,000 after buying an additional 796,493 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,640,711. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.26.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

