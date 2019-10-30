Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up about 3.7% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after acquiring an additional 896,211 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,131,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,922,038,000 after acquiring an additional 116,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,172,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,223,000 after acquiring an additional 515,534 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,018,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $515,234,000 after acquiring an additional 121,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 23,224.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,689,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $487,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.49. 260,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,578. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $68.81 and a 12-month high of $101.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.12%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. ValuEngine downgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

