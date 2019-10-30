Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Trading 0.2% Higher

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) shares traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.73 and last traded at $51.69, 893,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,054,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

In related news, CEO Karl G. Glassman sold 10,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $450,074.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,401,075.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,493,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,308,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 29,073 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,004,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,924,000 after buying an additional 167,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

