Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE:LEG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,547. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Karl G. Glassman sold 10,683 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $450,074.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,401,075.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 108,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 111,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 685,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,074,000 after purchasing an additional 329,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

