Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $89.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LDOS. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Leidos to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leidos from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Leidos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Leidos presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.50.

Leidos stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. Leidos has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $89.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.85.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.05%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $42,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $775,168.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Leidos by 958.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,113,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,716 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Leidos by 522.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 788,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,988,000 after purchasing an additional 662,014 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 10,228.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,098,000 after purchasing an additional 596,527 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 10.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,375,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,537,000 after purchasing an additional 307,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Leidos by 354.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 344,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,548,000 after purchasing an additional 268,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

