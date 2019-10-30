Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.87

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$18.87 ($13.38) and last traded at A$18.76 ($13.30), with a volume of 1377799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$18.58 ($13.18).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.71.

In other Lendlease Group news, insider Stephen(Steve) McCann 22,987 shares of Lendlease Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd.

About Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC)

LendLease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Development, Construction, and Investments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

