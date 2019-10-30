Lethean (LTHN) Market Cap Hits $202,130.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Lethean has a market cap of $202,130.00 and approximately $68.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00219081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.72 or 0.01470444 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028467 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00119428 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean’s total supply is 804,503,370 coins and its circulating supply is 734,503,370 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement.

Buying and Selling Lethean

Lethean can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.