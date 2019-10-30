LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LX. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on LexinFintech from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered LexinFintech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BOCOM International assumed coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.34 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LexinFintech has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.32.

LexinFintech stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.57. 556,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,091. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.97. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $14.66.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by ($2.92). The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 52.70% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LexinFintech will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $679,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,558,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 144,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 104,901 shares during the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

