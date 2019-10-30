Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) to report $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $515.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.04 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

In related news, Director Brett Staffieri sold 23,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $241,579.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.37. 1,737,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,180. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

