Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $515.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.04 million.

NYSE LBRT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.37. 1,739,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,180. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.38. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

In related news, Director Brett Staffieri sold 23,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $241,579.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

