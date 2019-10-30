Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $163.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.43 million. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 64.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Shares of Liberty Property Trust stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.07. 161,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,970. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Liberty Property Trust has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.55%.

In related news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 2,741 shares of Liberty Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $140,503.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,654.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LPT. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Liberty Property Trust from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

