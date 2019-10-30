Liberum Capital Downgrades NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) to Hold

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXGPF remained flat at $$67.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.85. NEXT has a 12-month low of $53.35 and a 12-month high of $73.50.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

