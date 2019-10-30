Life & Banc Split (TSE:LBS) Shares Down 1.8%

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.76 and last traded at C$7.79, approximately 15,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 55,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 65.87, a current ratio of 65.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.24. The company has a market cap of $215.37 million and a P/E ratio of -32.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.73.

About Life & Banc Split (TSE:LBS)

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

