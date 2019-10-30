Liquefied Natural Gas (ASX:LNG) Trading 6.8% Higher

Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd (ASX:LNG) traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.24 ($0.17) and last traded at A$0.24 ($0.17), 2,046,988 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 84% from the average session volume of 1,110,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.22 ($0.16).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.31. The company has a market cap of $129.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81.

Liquefied Natural Gas Company Profile (ASX:LNG)

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification and progression of liquefied natural gas (LNG) development projects to facilitate the production and sale of LNG. It operates through LNG Infrastructure, and Technology and Licensing segments. The company's projects include the Magnolia LNG project located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the United States; and the Bear Head LNG project situated in Point Tupper, Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada.

