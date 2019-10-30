Litecoin (LTC) Price Tops $58.03 on Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $58.03 or 0.00635803 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, BitMarket, Bits Blockchain and ABCC. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.69 billion and $3.48 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010360 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009761 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,571,954 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

