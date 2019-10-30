Livehire (ASX:LVH) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Livehire Limited (ASX:LVH)’s share price was down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.26 ($0.18) and last traded at A$0.26 ($0.18), approximately 155,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.27 ($0.19).

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20.

In related news, insider Antonluigi Gozzi sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21), for a total transaction of A$737,500.00 ($523,049.65).

Livehire Company Profile (ASX:LVH)

LiveHire Limited provides online talent acquisition software solutions to small and large enterprises in Australia. The company operates LiveHire, a cloud-based HR productivity tool for sourcing and recruitment, as well as delivers internal mobility and sourcing solutions. Its platform enables customers to leverage their brand, employee networks, and digital assets to invite and curate talent from online and offline into a private talent community.

