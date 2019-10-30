LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142,823 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,234,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,941,000 after purchasing an additional 556,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,230,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,703,000 after purchasing an additional 149,203 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in LivePerson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,042,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,237,000 after purchasing an additional 76,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in LivePerson by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 954,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,762,000 after purchasing an additional 66,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in LivePerson by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,082,000 after purchasing an additional 71,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Northland Securities set a $45.00 price target on shares of LivePerson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.04.

In other news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 2,284 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $84,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,243. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -179.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.52.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

