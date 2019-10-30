Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Hershey from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $582,617.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,985,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $918,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,212,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,021,672 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $143.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.26. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $100.80 and a 12 month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.65%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

