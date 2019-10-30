Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 64.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Landstar System by 3.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 104,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Landstar System by 6.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 43.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in Landstar System by 242.8% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 48,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 34,019 shares in the last quarter.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.89.

LSTR opened at $117.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.16 and its 200-day moving average is $109.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $120.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.09). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.97%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

