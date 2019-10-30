Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.09 Million Stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,702,000 after buying an additional 205,260 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 206,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 103,248 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FFIN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stephens set a $33.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $35.86.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $102.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.20 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.59% and a return on equity of 14.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.