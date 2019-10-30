Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $2,292,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 321.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $252,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,276.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 19.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.