Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,119 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,080 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,359 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,581 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 520,000 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $31,704,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,178,149.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Mooradian sold 7,000 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $429,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,410 shares in the company, valued at $946,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 870,385 shares of company stock worth $53,044,035. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

IART stock opened at $57.32 on Wednesday. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $42.14 and a twelve month high of $65.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.21.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Integra Lifesciences to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

