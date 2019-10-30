Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 200,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,439 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $154.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.70. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.46 and a twelve month high of $154.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

