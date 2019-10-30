Luther Burbank Corp (LBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on November 14th

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBC traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.68. 753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.17. Luther Burbank has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Luther Burbank will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

