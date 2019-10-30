Lympo Trading 22.8% Higher This Week (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. Lympo has a total market cap of $4.56 million and $51,198.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lympo has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo token can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Allbit and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lympo Profile

Lympo launched on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,989 tokens. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO.

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Kucoin, IDEX, Fatbtc, Gate.io, HADAX and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

