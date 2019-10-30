LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. On average, analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $91.64 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $96.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.11 and a 200-day moving average of $83.50.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc acquired 764,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.61 per share, with a total value of $57,039,419.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $498,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 773,107 shares of company stock worth $57,638,240 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.24.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

