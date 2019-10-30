Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.59-1.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.61.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLI. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.55.

Mack Cali Realty stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 380,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,607. Mack Cali Realty has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $24.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.84). Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 49.47%. The business had revenue of $130.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

