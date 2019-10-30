MAI Capital Management Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,536,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,772,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 42,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.20. 532,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,112. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $111.08 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 36.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.93.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total value of $3,220,875.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,865,654.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $147.49 per share, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,066 shares of company stock worth $6,472,056 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.