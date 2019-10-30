MAI Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,674.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,185,221,000 after buying an additional 5,501,809 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 21,724.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,151,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $315,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,219 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,439,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,926,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,897,903,000 after purchasing an additional 857,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,557,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Stephens set a $230.00 price target on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.56.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,776,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,141. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $169.04 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 92.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

