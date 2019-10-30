MAI Capital Management Purchases 7,279 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Mplx were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 3.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,722,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $892,389,000 after purchasing an additional 945,913 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mplx by 3,767.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,803,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524,600 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 183.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,511,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161,044 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 9.6% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,598,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,777,000 after purchasing an additional 751,898 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 41.7% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,363,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,967 shares during the period. 24.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.96. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $35.85.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 28.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 116.59%.

MPLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Mplx from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.73.

In other news, Director Garry L. Peiffer bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $488,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,299.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary R. Heminger bought 42,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,564.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 79,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,808.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

