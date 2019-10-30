MAI Capital Management Sells 138 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $167.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,071. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.01 and its 200-day moving average is $162.61. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.68 and a fifty-two week high of $168.63.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

