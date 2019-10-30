MAI Capital Management Sells 85,093 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,093 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.35.

MO traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,896,438. The stock has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.03. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.