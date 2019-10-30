Maincoin (MNC) Tops One Day Volume of $55,829.00

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Maincoin token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and Sistemkoin. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $270,204.00 and approximately $55,829.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 380,020,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,919,047 tokens. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, P2PB2B and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

