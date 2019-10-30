MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8,278.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,013,000 after buying an additional 3,904,405 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 56,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 503,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,045,000 after purchasing an additional 502,759 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 394.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 364,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,336,000 after purchasing an additional 290,838 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,039,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,115,646,000 after purchasing an additional 275,182 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20,429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 267,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 266,200 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,495,900.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $4,951,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,753,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,753 shares of company stock valued at $25,853,686. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EW stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.39. 209,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.84. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $139.27 and a 1 year high of $241.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.15 and a 200-day moving average of $200.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $159.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.89.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.