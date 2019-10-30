MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.4% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,600,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,068,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,492,791,000 after acquiring an additional 769,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,023,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2,073.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,852,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $1,754,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at $730,306.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

Chevron stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.66. 980,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,831,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $224.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.06.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

