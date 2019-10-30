Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $86.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Manhattan Associates, Inc., is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions. It enables operational excellence through its warehouse, transportation, distributed order management, reverse logistics and trading partner management solutions, as well as its RFID, performance management and event management capabilities. These Integrated Logistics Solutions(TM) leverage state-of-the-art technologies, innovative practices and domain expertise to enhance performance, profitability and competitive advantage. Manhattan Associates has licensed more than 900 customers representing more than 1,600 facilities worldwide, which include some of the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers. “

MANH has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.44. 525,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 1.51. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $89.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 63.78% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $297,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $901,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,585,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 410.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 145,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 34,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

