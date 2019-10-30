Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 51.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 39.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.9% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho set a $90.00 price target on Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

MPC stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.00. 5,013,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,645,865. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.58 and its 200 day moving average is $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

