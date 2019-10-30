Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MMC stock opened at $102.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $74.30 and a 1 year high of $103.36.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.