MasTec (MTZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect MasTec to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. MasTec has set its Q3 guidance at Approx $1.57 EPS and its FY19 guidance at Approx $4.93 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect MasTec to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $65.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.81. MasTec has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $68.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. B. Riley lifted their target price on MasTec from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on MasTec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MasTec to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price target on MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.46.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 25,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,501,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $288,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,297.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,983,440 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.