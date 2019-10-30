Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 728,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 556,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ MCFT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.16. 17,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,131. Mastercraft Boat has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $33.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $311.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 73.50%. The business had revenue of $122.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Mastercraft Boat’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 220,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the second quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

