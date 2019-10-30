Matador Resources’ (MTDR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 48.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Williams Capital assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Matador Resources stock opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.00.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 3,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,960.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,664.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Craig N. Adams bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $28,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 28,734 shares of company stock valued at $419,588. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 149.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 27.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

