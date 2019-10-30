Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18, RTT News reports. Mattel had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MAT stock traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 195,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,396. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.68. Mattel has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAT. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 target price on shares of Mattel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

