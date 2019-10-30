Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Reduced by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $192.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.24. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $169.04 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 92.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.56.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.