Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $29.39 and last traded at $29.09, with a volume of 545049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

Separately, Williams Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average is $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

