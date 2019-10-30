Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Acquires 11,542 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 230,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,212,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,916.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.81. 69,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $121.40 and a 52-week high of $174.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 57.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.