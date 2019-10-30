Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Acquires 5,402 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,094 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 683 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 4,311 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $853,103.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,796.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,155 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total value of $383,115.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,743.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $33,913,303. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $232.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen set a $220.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.17. 40,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.74. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $151.80 and a twelve month high of $198.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pharmaceutical company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

