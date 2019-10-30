Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Buys 8,730 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 13,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.6% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 27,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.9% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $695,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.21.

NYSE:DE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.77. 426,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $129.29 and a 12-month high of $176.39. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.33.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

